PM Matovič is losing trust, even among his voters

The reasons might be his performance during the coronavirus crisis, a sociologist opines.

The popularity of Prime Minister Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) has been dropping, and he is losing trust even among his own voters.

While in April, as much as 48 percent of people said they trust him, that figure dropped to only 32 percent in September. At the same time, the distrust towards him is rising, from April’s 44 percent to September’s 66 percent.

The public's trust in Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina) has also dropped significantly, with 35 percent of people saying in September that they trust him (unlike 46 percent in April). Distrust in Kollár has also increased, from 44 percent in April to 63 percent in September.

This stems from a poll carried out by the Focus agency for the Na Telo programme broadcast by private TV Markíza between August 26 and September 2, 2020, on 1,022 respondents.

Čaputová remains the most trusted

The poll also shows that President Zuzana Čaputová enjoys the highest trust among politicians, with as much as 66 percent of respondents claiming they trust her and only 31 percent saying they distrust her.

She is followed by ex-PM and Hlas chair Peter Pellegrini, who is trusted by 51 percent of voters, and distrusted by 47 percent. He is the only party leader to earn more than 50-percent trust.

Pellegrini is followed by Kollár, SaS chair Richard Sulík, Matovič, and Za Ľudí chair and Investments Minister Veronika Remišová.

The respondents trust the least Smer chair Robert Fico (21 percent), far-right Kotlebovci – People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) chair Marian Kotleba (17 percent), Progressive Slovakia chair Irena Biháriová (17 percent), the Slovak National Party (SNS) chair Andrej Danko (15 percent), and Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) chair Milan Majerský (14 percent).

Matovič is losing even among his own voters

28. Sep 2020