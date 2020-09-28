Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

PM Matovič is losing trust, even among his voters

The reasons might be his performance during the coronavirus crisis, a sociologist opines.

PM Matovič announced new rules for weddings on September 16.PM Matovič announced new rules for weddings on September 16. (Source: TASR)

The popularity of Prime Minister Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) has been dropping, and he is losing trust even among his own voters.

While in April, as much as 48 percent of people said they trust him, that figure dropped to only 32 percent in September. At the same time, the distrust towards him is rising, from April’s 44 percent to September’s 66 percent.

The public's trust in Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina) has also dropped significantly, with 35 percent of people saying in September that they trust him (unlike 46 percent in April). Distrust in Kollár has also increased, from 44 percent in April to 63 percent in September.

This stems from a poll carried out by the Focus agency for the Na Telo programme broadcast by private TV Markíza between August 26 and September 2, 2020, on 1,022 respondents.

Čaputová remains the most trusted

Related articlePoll shows increasing trust in politicians Read more 

The poll also shows that President Zuzana Čaputová enjoys the highest trust among politicians, with as much as 66 percent of respondents claiming they trust her and only 31 percent saying they distrust her.

She is followed by ex-PM and Hlas chair Peter Pellegrini, who is trusted by 51 percent of voters, and distrusted by 47 percent. He is the only party leader to earn more than 50-percent trust.

Pellegrini is followed by Kollár, SaS chair Richard Sulík, Matovič, and Za Ľudí chair and Investments Minister Veronika Remišová.

The respondents trust the least Smer chair Robert Fico (21 percent), far-right Kotlebovci – People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) chair Marian Kotleba (17 percent), Progressive Slovakia chair Irena Biháriová (17 percent), the Slovak National Party (SNS) chair Andrej Danko (15 percent), and Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) chair Milan Majerský (14 percent).

Matovič is losing even among his own voters

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

28. Sep 2020 at 11:30  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Igor Matovič

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

PM Matovič continues to test negative

The PM steps in as coronavirus numbers steeply rise. It has been a steady week for Slovakia's foreign policy. Read your overview of the last week in Slovakia.

PM Igor Matovič

Prešov wants to be the capital culture. What's its vision?

First Deputy Mayor of Prešov Vladimír Feľbaba explains the vision and the passion behind Prešov's quest to become The European Capital of Culture in 2026 and what it would mean for the city.

Centre of Prešov is localised often.

In a sleepy Slovak region, the legacy of Andy Warhol lives on

Warhol's family in Miková thought he was a painter of buildings, and unknowingly burned paintings and correspondence now worth millions.

The Andy Warhol Museum of Modern Art in Medzilaborce welcomed both Banksy and Keith Haring this year. Their works were exhibited in Slovakia for the first time.

Stringent measures for events and weddings expected as of October

Final decision to be made on Monday, PM stands behind the proposal of epidemiologists and hygienists.

A new mobile sampling site opened in Bratislava on September 2.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)