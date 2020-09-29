Items in shopping cart: View
People in 48 towns will vote for mayors and councillors this Saturday

Those in obligatory isolation due to COVID-19 will not be able to vote in the complementary election.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Sme)

The complementary election, which is held when inhabitants are not able to elect someone (for example, if no one runs) during the municipal elections, will take place on October 3 in 48 villages. Voters will choose a total of 33 mayors and 28 councillors.

Around 32,000 people are expected to cast their votes. The Interior Ministry called on voters to observe all anti-epidemic measures.

Those in quarantine cannot vote

Crisis staff takes resolute measures, severe limits on mass events introduced 

However, spokesperson for the ministry Barbara Túrosová explained that people who are in obligatory isolation due to COVID-19 will not be able to vote, nor will a portable ballot box be sent to them.

In cases where the public's health is at risk, an individual's freedom to vote is limited, Túrosová added.

She also noted that election committees will have a list of people who are obliged to stay in isolation. If they do not follow the rules, they may be fined €1,000.

29. Sep 2020 at 11:01  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Election

