New attraction near Rimavská Sobota, educative path leads to lookout tower

The new educative path starts near a pond in Vyšný Skálnik which ends at a 16-metre-high lookout tower at the top of a locality called Maginhrad.
The educative path is lined by informative noticeboards and wooden sculptures.
“The educative path has been under construction since 2012,” said Zuzana Študencová, head of the Microregion Rimava and Rimavica, as quoted by the TASR newswire. She added that the whole project cost €75,000 and many volunteers participated.
Inspiration for a poet
The educative path is 6.5-kilometre-long, has 12 stops and from the lookout tower it is possible to see the whole region, Študencová added.
Maginhrad Hill in Rimavská Sobota county is not one of the better known Slovak hills, but several legends are tied to it and it was also the inspiration for Slovak poet Ján Botto.
He was born in Vyšný Skálnik and the hill, at a height of 430 metres, was a key motif for his pieces, Legend of Maginhrad and Myth of Maginhrad. Both poems were inspired by older folk/fairy-tales and legends.
10. Oct 2020 at 10:23 | Compiled by Spectator staff