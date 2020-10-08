NGOs close to an author of stricter abortion law received funds for gender equality

The non-governmental organisations advocating the reproductive rights of women were left out.

Most of the funds to support gender equality were sent to the pro-life non-governmental organisations allied with conservative MP Anna Záborská, who submitted a law for stricter abortions in parliament.

They went particularly to the Life Forum and The Alexis Advisory Centre pro-life NGOs, and the Union of Motherhood Centres, working with abused women.

Another 12 organisations were unsuccessful when asking for funding, including the Aspekt and the Freedom of Choice organisations, which advocate the reproductive rights of women, the Sme daily reported.

New head of a Labour Ministry’s body considered controversial by some Read more

A five-member committee decided on the distribution of €21,300, among whose members were State Secretary of the Labour Ministry Soňa Gáborčáková and Petra Krištúfková of Sme Rodina, a short-lived government plenipotentiary for families and social aid.

Unsuccessful applicants are worried that from next year on, only organisations supporting “traditional” families will be supported.

“Gender equality is not only threatened by violating reproductive rights,” the Freedom of Choice NGO wrote on Facebook, adding that as some government members are aware of the feminist organisations being a force for positive change, they decided to destroy them.

8. Oct 2020 at 11:43 | Compiled by Spectator staff