Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

President opposes the idea of removing the right to compensation during the pandemic

She will turn to the Constitutional Court.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Unsplash)

Our paywall policy:

The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

Part of the recently adopted amendment to the law on protecting, supporting and developing public health, which was to eliminate inconsistencies related to the measures adopted by the Public Health Authority (ÚVZ) in the fight against the novel coronavirus, was also the proposal to cancel the right of people to claim compensation for damages and lost profit due to the pandemic.

Related articleMPs stopped discussion because of coronavirus vaccination. We don’t want it to be mandatory, hygienists say Read more 

Although President Zuzana Čaputová signed the amendment as a whole, since the provisions clarify the position of the ÚVZ and she did not want to suspend its efficiency, she is ready to challenge the latter change at the Constitutional Court.

The Constitution ensures that everyone has the right to claim compensation for damage caused by unlawful decisions or incorrect procedures of the state bodies, the president said.

“It is possible to adjust the limits of law enforcement, but it is not possible to take it away by another law or exclude it completely,” she said, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “In practice, it would mean that the state is not responsible for damages caused by the potentially unlawful enforcement of this amendment.”

Read more about the coronavirus outbreak in Slovakia:

15. Oct 2020 at 11:32  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Ruling OĽaNO is not the most popular anymore. Former PM’s party takes the lead

OĽaNO’s coalition partner is also growing, according to the recent AKO poll.

Peter Pellegrini and Igor Matovič

Masks outdoors, no mass events, special hours for seniors. Slovakia reintroduces strict measures

Secondary schools will start distance teaching.

More money towards wages and new support for restaurants and hotels. New aid plan has been revealed

The government comes up with several proposals to help businesses impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

The stricter measures valid from mid-October will impact restaurants, too.

Petition signatories call on the prime minister to support stricter EU climate goals

More than 65,000 people have signed the Climate Needs You petition.

Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)