President opposes the idea of removing the right to compensation during the pandemic

She will turn to the Constitutional Court.

Our paywall policy: The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

Part of the recently adopted amendment to the law on protecting, supporting and developing public health, which was to eliminate inconsistencies related to the measures adopted by the Public Health Authority (ÚVZ) in the fight against the novel coronavirus, was also the proposal to cancel the right of people to claim compensation for damages and lost profit due to the pandemic.

Related article MPs stopped discussion because of coronavirus vaccination. We don’t want it to be mandatory, hygienists say Read more

Although President Zuzana Čaputová signed the amendment as a whole, since the provisions clarify the position of the ÚVZ and she did not want to suspend its efficiency, she is ready to challenge the latter change at the Constitutional Court.

The Constitution ensures that everyone has the right to claim compensation for damage caused by unlawful decisions or incorrect procedures of the state bodies, the president said.

“It is possible to adjust the limits of law enforcement, but it is not possible to take it away by another law or exclude it completely,” she said, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “In practice, it would mean that the state is not responsible for damages caused by the potentially unlawful enforcement of this amendment.”

Read more about the coronavirus outbreak in Slovakia:

15. Oct 2020 at 11:32 | Compiled by Spectator staff