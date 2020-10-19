Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Tourist finds ancient silver coins under an uprooted tree

The finder will get his reward.

(Source: KPÚ Trnava)

A tourist found silver coins from the 13th and 14th centuries under an uprooted tree near Piešťany.

Archaeologists made a 1,600-year-old discovery at Spiš Read more 

He has reported it to the Regional Monuments Board (KPÚ) in Trnava. Its workers found 147 middle-age silver coins after searching with a detector. The coins are mostly Wiener pfennigs but there are also Hungarian imitations of Wiener pfennigs that were minted in the years 1251 and 1330.

The coins were probably stored in a leather or fabric wrapper, Matúš Sládok of KPÚ Trnava opined, but there were no traces left of the wrapper.

Died or did not remember

Mass findings of pfennigs, which were hidden during the mid-14th century, are not uncommon, according to Sládok.

7000-year-old objects discovered during small construction works Read more 

“Owners hid their movable property, especially finances, in unstable times when they were trying to protect it from enemies and robbers,” Sládok said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

The fact that these coins were discovered means that the owners probably died or forgot to unearth their hidden money, Sládok explained.

An expert will now estimate the value of the discovery. The tourist who found the coins has asked for a finder’s fee.

19. Oct 2020 at 11:20  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Archaeology

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

PM wants to test everyone, Kotleba already positive in neo-Nazism

Nationwide testing is less utopian than the blackout but it is driven by the same ambition.

PM Igor Matovič shows the antigen testing kit that should be used in the nationwide testing project in Slovakia.

UPDATED: Nationwide testing will be secured by the army

Foreigners living in Slovakia will be able to get tested too.

Illustrative stock photo

The best concert I have ever heard was in Bratislava, says Dutch ambassador

Ambassador Henk Cor van der Kwast cycles with Slovakia's mayors and loves the Slovak capital for its rich music history.

Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Stef Blok, centre, with the Embassy team, including Ambassador Henk Cor van der Kwast, left of the minister, on March 15, 2019.

Unauthorised protest against COVID-19 measures turns violent in Bratislava

The protest took place at a time when assemblies with more than six people are banned.

The protest in Bratislava turned violent.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)