Foreigner's Police will be closed during the lockdown

Those who have booked appointments from October 26-30 must reschedule.

The Foreigners' Police department in Dunajská Streda.The Foreigners' Police department in Dunajská Streda. (Source: TASR)

All Foreign Police units in Slovakia will not handle any clients from October 26 to October 30 due to the nationwide lockdown.

Clients who made appointments through the online booking system from October 26 - 30 must reschedule for the next available date on the electronic reservation system.

"We are sorry for this situation," the Foreigner's Police wrote on its Facebook page. "It was necessary to take this measure because the police officers working at Foreign Police units will perform the tasks of the Police Force related to resolving the pandemic situation of COVID-19 in the Slovak Republic."

The Foreigner's Police added that its units could be closed for another week due to the negative development of the pandemic situation, so foreigners should monitor the news of the Presidium of the Police Force.

24. Oct 2020 at 15:12  | Compiled by Spectator staff

