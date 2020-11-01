Season in the Tatras is over. Closure of some trails started

The winter closure of hiking and educational trails started on November 1. The reason for the annual seasonal closure in Tatra National Park (TANAP) is prevailingly the protection of rare species of fauna and flora and the protection of nature.
Hikers are advised to double-check their planned route. The closure applies mainly to higher altitudes. For example, all mountain chalets will stay open, the only exception being the chalet under the Rysy peak.
Learn more about which trails are closed from this map. The name of the peak, valley or trail can be checked here, only in Slovak.
Most of the routes will reopen on June 15.
1. Nov 2020 at 9:00 | Compiled by Spectator staff