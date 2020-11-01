Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Season in the Tatras is over. Closure of some trails started

There are still many trails to take in the winter.

High TatrasHigh Tatras (Source: TASR)

The winter closure of hiking and educational trails started on November 1. The reason for the annual seasonal closure in Tatra National Park (TANAP) is prevailingly the protection of rare species of fauna and flora and the protection of nature.

Detailed travel guide to the Tatras introduces you to the whole region around the Tatra mountains, including attractions on the Polish side.

Hikers are advised to double-check their planned route. The closure applies mainly to higher altitudes. For example, all mountain chalets will stay open, the only exception being the chalet under the Rysy peak.

Learn more about which trails are closed from this map. The name of the peak, valley or trail can be checked here, only in Slovak.

Most of the routes will reopen on June 15.

Black Stork Golf Resort in the High Tatras Black Stork Golf Resort in the High Tatras (Source: Courtesy of Golf International)

1. Nov 2020 at 9:00  | Compiled by Spectator staff

