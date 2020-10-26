Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Nationwide testing confirmed for this weekend

The health minister hopes it will help to reverse the current trend of increasing daily cases.

The testing in Dolný KubínThe testing in Dolný Kubín (Source: SITA)

Our paywall policy:

The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

After the success of the pilot testing that took place in the Orava region and the Bardejov district on October 23-25, the central crisis staff decided on holding the nationwide testing the following weekend.

Unlike the original plans, it will only take place on Saturday, October 31 and Sunday, November 1.

“I believe that we are about to take action that will be written about not just here but around the world,” said Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO).

He also hopes the testing and subsequent placing of positive people into isolation will help reverse the current trend where we are seeing a record-high daily increases in new cases.

“This must break the curve,” Krajčí said. “Any other solution would be much more drastic and much more expensive for our economy.”

Similarly to the pilot project, the nationwide testing will be secured and organised by the army.

Every sampling site should absorb about 35 people per hour, said Chief of the General Staff Daniel Zmeko.

Moreover, Slovakia is also in talks with other countries who could provide material or personnel if needed, said Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď. But the priority is to manage the project on our own, he added.

More details on the testing should be presented on October 27.

It is still not clear whether the second nationwide testing will take place, Naď said, adding that the final decision will be made after this weekend.

Read more about the coronavirus outbreak in Slovakia:

26. Oct 2020 at 19:05  | Compiled by Spectator staff

