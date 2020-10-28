Afraid of attending the testing? This is how you can pass it without being infected

Coughing is the most dangerous part of the testing process.

People attending the nationwide testing will queue with dozens of others, without knowing whether they are healthy or not.

Before taking the swab, people have to remove their mask for a while and cough into a tissue. However, some are afraid that they might be infected if there is anybody positive with the virus nearby.

Is there a reason to fear the testing? How should the sampling place be secured to protect people from getting infected? How should a person behave to minimise the risk of infection?

The Sme daily approached epidemiologists Henrieta Hudečková, Zuzana Krištúfková, Alexandra Bražinová and Mária Avdičová with these questions. They agree that if the organisers and people who are tested stick to the rules, the risk of getting infected is minimal.

“Basically, it’s important to keep distances at sampling sites, use tissues to catch the exhaled particles, and use disinfection,” said Daša Račková, spokesperson of the Public Health Authority (ÚVZ).

A step-by-step guide to testing. (Source: TSS)

Dangerous coughing

