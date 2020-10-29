Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Health care professionals still lacking ahead of Saturday's testing

Government avoids mobilisation for now, PM offers an extra bonus to health care professionals who can serve the whole weekend.

Dolný KubínDolný Kubín (Source: TASR)

Thousands of health care staff were still lacking on Thursday morning. They will be the essential workers at the testing sites, taking the swabs during the big nationwide testing project.

Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď announced they still needed between 2,000 - 3,000 staff to secure enough personnel for all the planned testing sites. He hinted that "all the paperwork was ready" to announce the mobilisation of health care staff, meaning that under the state of emergency, the state would order the doctors and nurses to work at the testing sites. By the end of the day, the government decided to go for positive motivation instead.

During his evening press conference, PM Igor Matovič called on the health care staff who have applied to participate in the testing for only one of the two testing days, to "reach to the ends of their resources" and take the two-day shift.

"It is not entirely a fair demand on my part, but on the other hand we necessarily need them," PM Matovič said. To compensate, Matovič and Naď have decided to pay out a €500 extra bonus to those health care workers who will work at the testing sites both days.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

29. Oct 2020 at 18:22  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

News digest: Who will take the swabs?

The government offers hundreds of euros to health care staff for testing. Curfew ends on Saturday for some. Take a look at testing sites and more.

PM Igor Matovič helped with testing in Tvrdošín.

People with negative tests can go to hairdresser or outdoor terraces

Those with a negative test result will have to follow rules introduced on October 15.

Companies fear drop in demand for their products and services the most

International chambers of commerce asked companies about their current situation as well as expectations.

Companies implemented anti-coronavirus measures.

The big testing: When and where to show up, and what if I don't want to? (FAQ)

Here is what we know about the practicalities of the nationwide testing so far. Testing also applies to foreigners and diplomats in Slovakia.

Pilot testing in Bardejov
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)