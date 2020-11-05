Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Five tips for outings in Bratislava during the lockdown

The end of the world is just a few kilometres from Bratislava.

Buffet at the End of the WorldBuffet at the End of the World (Source: Jana Liptáková)

A walk in nature is within anti-epidemic rules, but only if you stay out of residential areas.

The curfew-based lockdown the government imposed on Slovakia on October 24 has left many citizens and visitors of Bratislava confused about where they are still allowed to go and which places are banned. Bratislava offers plenty of places, accessible within the regulation.

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide!Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide! (Source: Spectacular Slovakia)

“If people want to go to the rural areas of Bratislava, we recommend the Small Carpathians, a walk along the Danube river bank, Pečniansky forest in Petržalka or the vineyards,” Katarína Rajčaková, spokesperson of Bratislava, told The Slovak Spectator.

What is officially deemed a residential area does not necessarily correspond with constructed areas. Also, parks, like Sad Janka Kráľa, Horský Park, Medická Záhrada and others, when taking the definition strictly, are in residential areas and thus not permitted to enter during the curfew-based lockdown in Slovakia.

Given the latest regulations, those with negative COVID-19 tests can go out without any restrictions. Those who did not attend the nationwide testing last weekend are only allowed to go out for certain purposes, like buying essentials or visiting the doctor.

Rural areas versus town residential areas

The regulation differs between town residential areas (intravilán in Slovak) and rural zones (extravilán) when those heading out were obliged to take the shortest possible way via the town residential area to reach a rural zone.

The best way to precisely find out the category of the place you are heading for is through the web application ZBGIS for showing, searching and analysing land and real estate ownership relations, https://zbgis.skgeodesy.sk/.

To the End of the World and more

While there are several popular places like Kamzík with the TV tower or the Železná Studnička recreational area in Bratislava, there are plenty of places where you will not find yourself among crowds of people.

1. Buffet At the End of the World – This name precisely describes the locality. When you arrive, you will be far from feeling that you are still just a few kilometres from Bratislava.

5. Nov 2020 at 8:10  | Jana Liptáková

Bratislava

