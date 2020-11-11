Czechia and Slovakia to be connected with cycling route over the hill

Czech and Slovak foresters will make Veľká Javorina accessible for the construction of a new cycling route.

The highest hill of the White Carpathians – Veľká Javorina, will be made accessible from the Slovak and Czech side for lovers of cycling. Discover the whole Trenčín Region with our Trenčín Region travel guide.

Slovak and Czech foresters are building a cycling route from both sides of the border to the top of Veľká Javorina.

As regional director of the company Forests of the Czech Republic in Zlín, Libor Strakoš said that the main activity of the project was building and reconstructing a cycling route to Veľká Javorina to the state border with Slovakia (2.5 kilometres).

“The cycling infrastructure that will serve both Slovak and Czech tourists was built on the Czech side, too,” Strakoš said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

The main activity on the Slovak side was the rebuilt existing road for the cycling route, called Krivobučková, at an overall length of 3.87 kilometres, which prolonged cycling routes with the circuit under the Veľká Javorina natural reserve.

“Support of tourism and cycling tourism as a means for environmental education, getting familiar with the forest and work of foresters when ensuring the fulfilment of their society-wide functions, is one of the main ways to bring our work closer to the public,” said Matej Vigoda, managing director of the state company Forests of the Slovak Republic, as quoted by the TASR.

The project should be implemented by the end of April 2021.

Trenčín Castle (Source: www.dreamstime.com)

11. Nov 2020 at 12:03 | Compiled by Spectator staff