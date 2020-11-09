Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Another section of the Bratislava ring road opened for drivers

The constructor expects the stretch to take the strain off traffic to and from the capital.

The new 3.5-kilometre stretch of the Bratislava ring road has been open.The new 3.5-kilometre stretch of the Bratislava ring road has been open. (Source: The Bratislava Self Governing Region via SITA)

Drivers arriving to Bratislava from the south can use a new road that belongs to the ring road project.

The 3.5-kilometre stretch between the Podunajské Biskupice and Vrakuňa junctions that are part of the D4 zero bypass were put to use on November 8.

“The traffic situation at the entrance from the direction of Šamorín will ease a bit,” said Michael Heerdt, CEO of the D4R7 Construction company that is constructing the ring road, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

It should also take the strain off traffic from the capital towards the south, he added.

Part of the new stretch is also the 42-metre flyover that crosses the railroad between Bratislava and Komárno.

9. Nov 2020 at 17:52  | Compiled by Spectator staff

