Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Washington, 2020: Echoes of Prague, 1948?

How different is what Trump does from the tactics of totalitarians everywhere?

Prime Minister Klement Gottwald during the ceremonial parade of the People's Militia and the police forces on February 28, 1948 in Prague.Prime Minister Klement Gottwald during the ceremonial parade of the People's Militia and the police forces on February 28, 1948 in Prague. (Source: TASR - photo reproduction)

Andrew L. Giarelli is a senior lecturer at Anglo-American University in Prague and a former senior Fulbright lecturer at Comenius University in Bratislava.

When an MSNBC commentator joked about how Donald Trump has lately descended from ranting rallies and bullying press conferences to “pathetically tweeting into the night,” I disagreed.

Normally I live in the Czech Republic two-thirds of the year as I previously did in Slovakia, but this year the pandemic has left me stranded here since January. Long lockdown nights got me studying Czechoslovak history, which we all know is rather too full of totalitarians seizing and holding power.

Please, correct me if I’ve got the analogies wrong. In fact, I really hope I have got them wrong.

Czechoslovakia before the coup

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

12. Nov 2020 at 14:45  | Andrew Giarelli

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

PM and disease experts clash over virus testing

Matovič rejects alternative to nationwide tests as epidemiologists claim lockdown is behind lower infection rate.

A year after a teacher died in Bratislava port, investigation is closer to the end

Autopsy did not confirm rape.

Gate to Bratislava port

Allocating money for state-run health insurer triggers another dispute in coalition

The decision has been opposed by analysts and private insurers too.

Want to open? You should test people, the prime minister suggests

Restaurants, fitness centres, swimming pools, schools and churches have been offered to participate in mass testing.

Many restaurants struggle as they are affected by stringent measures.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)