Earth-friendly approach can bring business success

Doing business with the environment in mind does not mean one needs to compromise profit or business success. On the contrary, several Slovak startups that apply an Earth-friendly approach say they see a growing demand for their product.

Clean technology, or cleantech, stretches across sectors, with companies focusing on fields like waste management, transport, and even drilling.

What is cleantech? Clean technology, or cleantech, is a system of processes, products and services that aim to reduce negative impacts on the environment. It includes all technologies that help improve the energy efficiency of industry, use resources in a sustainable way and protect the environment.

“We’ve managed to build a technology from fundamental research, where we literally had to write new physics chapters, to its current state, when we have a technology validated by significant global firms,” Igor Kočiš, co-founder and CEO of GA Drilling, told The Slovak Spectator.

The company pursues the idea of geothermal energy everywhere for anyone in the world. It has been focusing on the research and development of breakthrough technologies such as contactless plasma drilling and milling, along with substantial infrastructure investments.

“Geothermal energy could be effectively used on up to 70 percent of the Earth’s surface,” Kočiš said. “It’s one of the best answers to the climate crisis and the opportunity for the power industry without carbon emissions.”

Many of the cleantech startups that grew in Slovakia and now have a success story to tell have come up with rare technologies. They confirm the rising interest in their products.

Inspired by Tesla

The Sensoneo company provides smart enterprise-grade waste management solutions for cities and businesses to cost-efficiently manage the waste life cycle and improve the environment and well-being of people.