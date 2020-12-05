New attraction at Skalka: Transparent lookout platform

Ferrata world in Skalka has another attraction. At the end of a suspended cable bridge that opened in August there is now a lookout platform with a transparent edge.
A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide.
The idea arose during the construction of Ferrata. “We took inspiration from the world, but we could not go to such extremes like in China, when they have a similar platform with cracking glass,” said the mayor of Kremnica, Alexander Ferenčík, as quoted by the TASR newswire.
But the platform at Skalka also offers a surprise that will only revealed to people when they visit, the mayor said, refusing to state any more details.
The platform offers views of Turiec valley, a ridge of the Kremnické mountains, and also Krížna at Veľká Fatra. The platform is easily accessible when taking a forest path and it is possible to visit without conquering a Ferrata.
The municipality has enough ideas for more attractions, with which they would like to attract more tourists. In the next year they would like to build a 1,100-metre-long zipline.
Spectacular Slovakia travel guides
- A helping hand in the heart of Europe thanks to the Slovakia travel guide with more than 1,000 photos and hundred of tourist spots.
- Detailed travel guide to the Tatras introduces you to the whole region around the Tatra mountains, including attractions on the Polish side.
- Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!
- See some selected travel articles, podcasts, traveller's needs as well as other guides dedicated to Nitra, Trenčín Region, Trnava Region and Žilina Region.
5. Dec 2020 at 9:30 | Compiled by Spectator staff