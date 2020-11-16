Open theatres or churches, but closed schools. These measures are currently in place

Several new measures came into force on November 16.

Following the nationwide testing and curfew, the pandemic commission decided on lifting some measures that were imposed to fight the coronavirus.

As a result, cinemas, theatres and churches were open on November 16, while some sports competitions were given a green light, although without spectators. On the other hand, restaurants, hotels and also schools remain closed for now.

The conditions for borders have changed, too.

At the same time, the national emergency is still in place, with the government extending it until the end of the year. The state of emergency declared on March 12 still continues.

In addition, no more than six people have been able to gather in public since October 13, unless they live in one household.

These are measures currently in place.

WEARING MASKS

People have to wear masks outdoors when in town and city centres or on the streets . Masks are not required in forests and other natural surroundings if you are with others that live in the same household or can maintain a five-metre distance.

or on the . Masks are not required in forests and other natural surroundings if you are with others that live in the same household or can maintain a five-metre distance. Masks have to be worn inside. While at the workplace, people are not required to wear them if they are alone or the distance between them and their co-workers is at least two metres.

MASS EVENTS

All mass events with more than six participants have been cancelled. An exemption is given to wedding ceremonies, christenings and funerals.

have been cancelled. An exemption is given to wedding ceremonies, christenings and funerals. One-off mass events where all participants will have negative PCR test no older than 12 hours, which are reported to the respective regional Public Health Authority office at least 48 hours before it takes place, have an exemption.

where all participants will have which are at least 48 hours before it takes place, have an exemption. Top competitions in football, ice hockey, volleyball, basketball and handball are exempt , but they will have to take place without an audience and all participants will have to test negative. Starting on November 16, the second ice-hockey and football leagues are allowed to operate, although without spectators.

, but they will have to take place without an audience and all participants will have to test negative. Starting on November 16, the are allowed to operate, although without spectators. Meetings required by law (like parliament sessions) can be held.

SCHOOLS

Secondary schools and grades five to nine of primary schools are closed , education takes is taking place online. However, starting on November 16, pupils from a disadvantaged environment who do not have suitable conditions for remote learning are allowed to return to school and attend classes in small numbers, with no more than five pupils in the group, plus one teacher.

, education takes is taking place online. However, starting on November 16, who do not have suitable conditions for remote learning are and attend classes in small numbers, with no more than five pupils in the group, plus one teacher. Kindergartens and grades one to four of primary schools remain open .

. All pupils at primary schools are required to wear masks during classes . The only exception is given to deaf pupils and pupils with autism or special needs.

. The only exception is given to deaf pupils and pupils with autism or special needs. Masks are not required in kindergartens , but children are recommended to wear them. Also, children younger than three years of age will not be required to wear masks.

, but children are recommended to wear them. Also, children younger than three years of age will not be required to wear masks. All school activities, like school trips and ski courses, as well as various extracurricular activities, have been cancelled.

SHOPS

The number of people in shops and shopping centres is limited to one person per 15 square metres . If the shop is smaller than 15 square metres, there can be only one customer at once. Other hygienic measures, like maintaining distance and disinfecting hands and facilities, remain in place.

. If the shop is smaller than 15 square metres, there can be only one customer at once. Other hygienic measures, like maintaining distance and disinfecting hands and facilities, remain in place. Special shopping hours for seniors above the age of 65 in grocery stores and drugstores apply, with old people recommended to go shopping between 9:00 and 11:00 on weekdays.

HOSPITALITY INDUSTRY

People are banned from eating and drinking inside restaurants, cafés, bars, and similar facilities . These facilities are allowed to provide takeaway or outdoor dining if they have outdoor seating. Masks are required unless eating and drinking. Customers should be allowed to use the bathroom.

. These facilities are allowed to or if they have outdoor seating. Masks are required unless eating and drinking. Customers should be allowed to use the bathroom. Hotels remain closed.

OTHER

Theatres, cinemas and churches are allowed to open at 50-percent of their capacity . They should either secure seating every second row or conduct chessboard seating.

are allowed to open . They should either secure seating every second row or conduct chessboard seating. Gyms and swimming pools are allowed to open with a limit of one person per 15 square metres of area , but no more than six people at once .

are allowed to open with , but . Wellness centres, water parks and saunas are closed.

BORDERS

Slovakia adopted the European (ECDC) methodology to deem countries risky and less risky on November 16, meaning there are now stricter measures at the borders as all of its EU neighbours are considered red.

to deem countries risky and less risky on November 16, meaning there are now stricter measures at the borders as all of its EU neighbours are considered red. People coming from red countries need a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours or to register at korona.gov.sk and start home isolation. Read more details here.

16. Nov 2020 at 17:55 | Compiled by Spectator staff