Slovakia takes innovative approach to mobility as well as green business

Innovations in processes, cleantech in Slovakia and progress made in the development of flying cars are among the highlights of the latest Business Focus.

In October 2020, The Slovak Spectator published its Business Focus on Innovations. Here is your overview of stories from the focus issue:

Process innovations allow Slovak innovators to shine

While parent companies generally tend to keep research and development (R&D) of their products in their home countries, experts see innovations in processes as a space for R&D in Slovakia.

“Many technological and R&D centres in Slovakia are carrying out R&D for products that are later used in other plants of the group, too,” the Slovak Investment and Trade Development Agency (SARIO) told The Slovak Spectator. The producer of CEIT mobile robots, for example, will supply its innovative solution developed for the Volkswagen plant in Bratislava in the group’s plants Audi Györ in Hungary and Škoda Mladá Boleslav in the Czech Republic.

Slovak startups show that earth-friendly approach can bring business success

Doing business with the environment in mind does not mean one needs to compromise profit or business success. On the contrary, several Slovak startups that apply an Earth-friendly approach say they see a growing demand for their products. Clean technology, or cleantech, stretches across sectors, with companies focusing on fields like waste management, transport, and even drilling.

“We’ve managed to build a technology from fundamental research, where we literally had to write new chapters in physics, to its current state, where we have a technology validated by significant global firms,” Igor Kočiš, co-founder and CEO of GA Drilling, told The Slovak Spectator.

Slovak car-plane developers look to cash in on changing views of flying cars

Today, there are more than 200 companies, including aircraft manufacturing giants like Airbus and Boeing, developing personal aerial vehicles using various concepts. Out of a few of those developing cars which take off and land like normal planes using runways, two are from Slovakia – AeroMobil and AirCar – both of which are planning to cash in on a change in people’s views of flying cars and what they could mean for personal transport.

19. Nov 2020 at 18:00 | Compiled by Spectator staff