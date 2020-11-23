Most Slovaks reject milder penalties for marijuana

The most supportive are the voters of non-parliamentary Progressive Slovakia.

Two-thirds of people living in Slovakia oppose the idea of punishing people smoking marijuana with only a financial penalty. Currently, it is classified as crime that can be punished with years in prison.

Only about one-third said they would support milder punishments.

This stems from a poll carried out by the Focus agency for the Na Telo programme broadcast by the private TV network Markíza, between October 7 and 15, on 1,014 respondents.

Mostly PS voters support the change

The idea to moderate the punishments is opposed mostly by the voters of non-parliamentary Christian Democratic Movement (KDH). As much as 76.9 percent were against the plan, while 16.6 percent would support it.

Also 73.5 percent of Smer voters are against, with only 25.8 percent expressing their support.

The change would be supported by 37.6 percent of voters of the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO), while nearly two-thirds would be against.

In Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), 50.9 percent would support the change and 46.9 percent would be against.

In Sme Rodina, 34 percent would welcome the change, and nearly 63 percent would oppose it.

About 43 percent of Za Ľudí voters said they would punish the smoking of marijuana with a financial penalty, but 56 percent have a different opinion.

The most voters who would welcome the milder penalties support the non-parliamentary Progressive Slovakia (PS). As much as two-thirds said they would welcome the change, and 37 percent would be against.

Discussion opened in autumn

The discussion about potential change in penalties for soft drugs opened in autumn, after a court in Košice sentenced 26-year-old Róbert D. from Košice to 12.5 years in prison for possessing 15 doses of marijuana and three doses of hashish.

Several politicians were critical of the punishment, and they started talking about the need to change the respective legislation, the Sme daily wrote.

23. Nov 2020 at 17:51 | Compiled by Spectator staff