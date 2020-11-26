Slovak skier Vlhová dominates the World Cup series. She won third consecutive race

She dominated the parallel giant slalom in Lech-Zürs.

Slovak skier Petra Vlhová has won third consecutive race of the current World Cup season. She dominated the women's parallel giant slalom in the Austrian resort of Lech-Zürs.

US skier Paula Moltzan ended second and Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland was third.

"It was a difficult day, since the very beginning," Vlhová said, as quoted by the SITA newswire, adding she was trying to focus on her every ride. The race was very tight, she said. "I'm happy that I won. It's something amazing."

Thanks to her victory, the Slovak skier increased her lead in the World Cup classification.

It is her 17th World Cup triumph.

26. Nov 2020 at 19:29 | Compiled by Spectator staff