Willingness to get the COVID shot slightly up as second wave hits

Vaccine hesitancy correlates with the trust in the government.

A lab technician holds a vile of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate during testing at the Chula Vaccine Research Center, run by Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, May 25, 2020. Researchers in Thailand claim to have promising results with the vaccine in mice, and have begun testing on monkeys. (Source: AP/TASR)

More people in Slovakia feel COVID-19 to be a threat now and more are willing to get the COVID shot too.

While in September, only 23.5 percent of those polled said they would get vaccinated if possible, the rate slightly increased at the turn of October and November, to 26.8 percent. This stems from the How are you, Slovakia? survey conducted for the MNFORCE, Slovak Academy of Sciences and the Seesame agency, as reported by the TASR newswire.

While nearly 27 percent of those polled answered yes when asked if they would get vaccinated if the European Union approved the vaccine and it was available, 44.3 percent said they would not get the shot. At the same time, 28.9 percent said they did not know.

This marks the highest rate of willingness of get vaccinated since April 2020.

Younger people less hesitant

27. Nov 2020 at 15:27 | Compiled by Spectator staff