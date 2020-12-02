How to enjoy Christmas in Bratislava even during the pandemic

Regularly updated tips with events and pastime activities in the capital this December.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has scrapped the traditional Christmas markets in the very centre of Bratislava along with the New Year’s Eve fireworks. The Slovak capital still offers many possibilities to enjoy a Christmas atmosphere in the city.

There are several Christmas trees installed around the city, along with some stalls with Christmas refreshments and hand-made products in the old market hall Stará Tržnica and on the Tyršovo embankment. Moreover, Christmas decorations and light installations of the winter edition of the White Night multi-genre festival light up the walk in the city centre.

Here are some tips for events during the holiday season in Bratislava:

Christmas trees and Christmas decorations

Christmas markets

Advent stroll

White Night multi-genre festival

Rorate masses

Concerts

Exhibitions

Street gallery

New Year's Eve in Bratislava

Christmas trees and Christmas decorations

The Bratislava city council has traditionally erected its Christmas tree on the Main Square. This year it is a 12-metre and 17-year-old white fir, a gift from a family from Staré Grunty at the edge of the Karlova Ves borough. It is decorated with wooden ornaments made by folk art master Jana Majerská. Her wooden nativity scene with folk motifs complete the Christmas atmosphere in the centre.

There will also be a Christmas forest on the Main Square from December 4 to 20. It will consist of Christmas trees decorated by art school students with their hand-made ornaments.

Afterwards, the Christmas trees will be donated to charity organisations, senior homes, associations for the homeless as well as families and people in need.

Christmas tree on Main Square (Source: TASR)

The Old Town borough has a Christmas tree, too. On Hviezdoslavovo Square there stands a 10-metre blue spruce, a gift from Ružinov’s Trnávka district. The square is also decorated with a traditional Advent wreath, on the covered fountain next to the statue of P. O. Hviezdoslav.

Christmas tree on Hviezdoslavovo square (Source: TASR)

Petržalka, the biggest borough of Bratislava, has its own Christmas tree. The 10-metre black pine stands on Námestie Republiky Square. It will be ceremonially lit together with Christmas lights in the streets of Petržalka during an event marking St Nicolaus on December 5.

Other Christmas trees in this borough will be located near the DK Lúky, DK Zrkadlový Háj culture houses and Cik Cak Centre, at which residents will be able to hang Christmas decorations and add their wishes.

In Ružinov, people can enjoy a Christmas atmosphere in Andrej Hlinka Park and in the streets Ružinovská, Košická and Galvaniho decorated with light ornaments.

Christmas markets

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the anti-epidemiological measures, the city cancelled this year’s main Christmas market on the Main Square. However, as visitors to last year’s Christmas markets lacked more traditional elements in the decoration and atmosphere of the markets, the city approached the Centre of Folk-Art Production (ÚĽUV) this year. Now there are several stalls on the Main Square, in which folk art makers show their arts and sell their products.

ÚĽUV stalls on Main Square (Source: Jana Liptáková)

Winter Tyršák

After a short break, Tyršák, a place in Petržalka next to the Old Bridge, which housed the popular beach with beach volleyball courses and stands with refreshments during the summer, reopened to visitors. This time, they will find decorated stalls with traditional Christmas food and drinks, including cigánska - a slice of bread with pork, onion and mustard, mulled wine and punch. Moreover, as Tyršák has joined with the Urban Market as well as ÚĽUV, visitors can buy folk art, hand-made and designer pieces by several well-known brands. By purchasing a handmade Christmas gift, they support Slovak artists, designers, manufacturers and craftspeople. Open: Tyršovo nábrežie, Mon-Fri 15:00-22:00, Sat-Sun 12:00-22:00 until Dec 23, admission is free.

Christmas craft fair

The Christmas Craft Fair is held in the courtyard of the Old Town Hall every weekend until December 20. The Christmas atmosphere is highlighted by the Advent wreath, with candles and the nativity scene painted on the entrance glass facade of the City History Museum. Open: courtyard of the Old Town Hall, Radničná 1, every weekend until December 20, admission is free.

Christmas stalls in Petržalka and Ružinov

As the traditional Christmas markets on Námestie Republiky Square will not take place in Petržalka this year, the borough is installing some stalls with hand-made products in front of the DK Zrkadlový Háj culture house as a replacement.

After a discussion with hygienists and the precise setting of rules, the Ružinov borough will hold the Christmas Fair. The Christmas-decorated stalls with refreshments or handmade products in front of the culture house DK Ružinov on Ružinovská will open on Friday, December 4 and close on December 20.

Christmas Market Hall

About one hundred local producers offer their products in the Christmas Market Hall in Stará Tržnica (Old Market Hall). Thus visitors have the opportunity to buy Christmas gifts like local delicacies and wines, craft beer, handicraft products, local fashion, artworks or books, new as well as antique ones. The event is part of the Doma Nakupujem initiative supporting Slovak products. Open: Vianočná Tržnica, Stará Tržnica, Námestie SNP 25, from Wednesday to Saturday until Dec 19, open Wed-Fri 12:00-20:00, Saturday 9:00-15:00, free entry.

Christmas Market Hall (Source: Courtesy of Stará Tržnica)

Advent stroll in the Old Town

Thirteen restaurants, cafés and shops in the city centre have joined forces and prepared Christmas offers for their visitors under the slogan Advent Stroll in the Old Town.

Other events

Christmas edition of the White Night

After the pandemic cancelled the popular White Night this October, its organisers have arrived with its winter edition. Twelve light installations are being gradually installed in public places with free access across the city centre. At the entrance to the Primate’s Palace, there already stands the Snowman by Viktor Frešo. Breastfeeding by Dorota Sadovská is installed close to the Salvator Pharmacy and Christmas Bubbles by Nina Augustín Šošková decorate the facade of Mirbach Palace on Františkánske Square. Since the first Sunday of Advent, the Old Bridge has been illuminated in the style of winter sunsets on the Danube. As of December 5, people can follow the story of the Danube as seen by Nina Augustín Šošková and Róbert Farkaš from River Park up to Eurovea. The final work, Kuvyt by Lubo Mikle, will be installed on Rázusovo Nábrežie embankment on December 20.

Christmas Bubbles by Nina Augustín Šošková (Source: Courtesy of Biela Noc)

Rorate masses

MASS: In spite of the pandemic, the Franciscans are holding traditional Rorate masses in their church, offering a space to be at peace and reflect before the upcoming Christmas holidays. The Františkánska Schóla Bratislava music ensemble led by Sylvia Urdová again contributes to their unique atmosphere. Due to the limited capacity of the church to 120 seats, the Rorate masses are held twice a week this year. After the mass, there is no traditional breakfast due to anti-pandemic measures. The Franciscan Church, Františkánske Square, every Tuesday and Thursday until Christmas, 6:00, free entrance.

Advent concert

CONCERT: The Schola Minor ensemble will sing Marian and Advent medieval compositions from their new CD with a Gregorian chant at the concert. Starts: the Franciscan Church, Františkánske Square, Dec 13, 19:30, free entry.

Exhibitions

How ours played

EXHIBITION: The interactive exhibition reminds visitors what gifts current parents, grandparents or grandparents may have found under the Christmas tree. Open: Bratislava City Museum, Old Town Hall, Radničná 1, from Dec 12, daily except for Monday 10:00-17:00, Sat-Sun 11:00-18:00.

Nativity scenes

EXHIBITION: The Franciscans will exhibit nativity scenes from around the globe from its collection. Open: the Franciscan Church, Františkánske Square, from mid December.

Street gallery

The streets of the city are also beautified by reproductions of art works with winter motifs from the collections of the Bratislava City Gallery (GMB). Two are on the Main Square and one is in front of the old market hall Stará Tržnica. All have extensive labels in Slovak and English explaining their history and what they depict.

The Festival of Snow by Miloš Urbásek, Alex Mlynárčik and Milan Adamčiak in front of Stará Tržnica. (Source: Jana Liptáková)

New Year’s Eve

Although it is not yet known what recommendations and measures will apply during New Year’s Eve, the Bratislava city council has already decided that the New Year’s celebrations in the capital will be without fireworks this year. It will specify the exact programme of celebrations of the arrival of the year 2021 only later.

Due to the current situation and possible changes in the current regulations, it is necessary to follow the website of the Bratislava city council https://bratislava.sk/sk/bratislavske-vianoce for latest information. There is also a map of Christmas events taking place in Bratislava.

For interesting feature stories about Bratislava and many practical tips for travellers see our Bratislava City Guide.

2. Dec 2020 at 17:04 | Jana Liptáková