Freed in the Kuciak murder case, guilty of another murder

The Specialised Criminal Court sends Alena Zsuzsová to prison for ordering the murder of former Hurbanovo mayor. She appealed against the verdict, insists she is innocent.

Alena Zsuzsová is guilty of ordering the murder of the mayor of the southern-Slovak town of Hurbanovo.

Related article Alena Zsuzsová: The woman charged with three murders Read more

The Specialised Criminal Court gave its verdict on December 4, 2020 and sentenced Zsuzsová to 21 years in prison in the case of the premeditated murder of László Basternák.

Zsuzsová has also been suspected of ordering the murder of journalist Ján Kuciak, during which his fiancée Martina Kušnírová was also killed. The Specialised Criminal Court has stripped her of charges in that case and the verdict has been appealed.

Zsuzsová has also been charged with preparing the murders of lawyer Daniel Lipšic, prosecutor Peter Šufliarsky, and the recently-elected new general prosecutor Maroš Žilinka.

High sentences for the 2010 murder

4. Dec 2020 at 17:51 | Compiled by Spectator staff