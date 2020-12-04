Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Freed in the Kuciak murder case, guilty of another murder

The Specialised Criminal Court sends Alena Zsuzsová to prison for ordering the murder of former Hurbanovo mayor. She appealed against the verdict, insists she is innocent.

Alena ZsuzsováAlena Zsuzsová (Source: SME)

Alena Zsuzsová is guilty of ordering the murder of the mayor of the southern-Slovak town of Hurbanovo.

The Specialised Criminal Court gave its verdict on December 4, 2020 and sentenced Zsuzsová to 21 years in prison in the case of the premeditated murder of László Basternák.

Zsuzsová has also been suspected of ordering the murder of journalist Ján Kuciak, during which his fiancée Martina Kušnírová was also killed. The Specialised Criminal Court has stripped her of charges in that case and the verdict has been appealed.

Zsuzsová has also been charged with preparing the murders of lawyer Daniel Lipšic, prosecutor Peter Šufliarsky, and the recently-elected new general prosecutor Maroš Žilinka.

High sentences for the 2010 murder

4. Dec 2020 at 17:51  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

News digest: Some schools open, so do some ski resorts

Top prosecutor to be appointed soon. Zsuzsová goes to prison in a murder case. Pezinok judges are busy deciding about custodies for high-profile suspects.

Health Ministry gearing up for COVID vaccines

Mass campaign planned to get people to take jab.

Illustrative stock photo

He was almost murdered. Instead, he is to become general prosecutor

It was not clear whether the election would take place on December 3 until the very last moment.

Maroš Žilinka

Žilinka elected the next general prosecutor

He received 132 votes out of the 147 present MPs.

Maroš Žilinka
