The president is critical of Matovič. Someone else should manage the pandemic

I am not managing the pandemic, the pandemic is managing us, Matovič responded.

The prime minister should consider stepping aside and putting a member of his cabinet in charge of managing the coronavirus pandemic in Slovakia, President Zuzana Čaputová stated on Monday.

Speaking on the talk show broadcast by the private Radio Expres in the early afternoon, she stressed that PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) would then have time to deal with other agenda, like dealing with the impacts of the pandemic and even managing coalition relations.

“We wouldn’t be the only one in Europe, quite the opposite,” Čaputová said, referring to the examples of the Czech Republic and Germany.

As long as chaos reigns, she can hardly support the government, said the president. Her criticism comes on the heels of the news that more than half of the people in Slovakia would support a referendum for early parliamentary election. In an earlier poll, the results of which were published last week, more than 60 percent said that Matovič did not meet expectations linked to the management of the government.

Matovič responded to the president's call saying that he is not managing the coronavirus crisis, and from which there is no post he should step down.

7. Dec 2020 at 18:04 | Compiled by Spectator staff