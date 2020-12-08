Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Multinational giant purchases Slovak Slido

It will become a part of the Cisco Webex platform.

(Source: Slido)

The Slovak company Slido, which developed an app for interaction with the audience at meetings and conferences, will become a part of the communication platform Cisco Webex, the economic daily Index reported.

“Its technology will offer new possibilities for increasing the participation of participants at personal and virtual meetings,” Cisco announced, as quoted by Index.

Cisco would like to support Slido as an individual project. It will also continue in cooperation with other competitive platforms for online communication. For example, Slido presented an app for Microsoft Teams last month.

With investor from Eset

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

8. Dec 2020 at 11:13  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

News digest: Number of hospitalised patients breaks records, lockdown still an option

Some restaurants have opened to protest restrictions. Ministers introduce new defence and security strategy.

Ivan Korčok and Jaroslav Naď presented Security and Defence Strategy.

The president is critical of Matovič. Someone else should manage the pandemic

I am not managing the pandemic, the pandemic is managing us, Matovič responded.

President Zuzana Čaputová met with PM Igor Matovič on November 4 to discuss the nationwide testing and coronavirus measures. Matovič later entered home isolation.

More than one half of people support referendum on snap elections

Mostly the voters of opposition parties would like to see a referendum be organised.

New government promises a new era in state IT

State IT to become more effective, bringing better services for citizens and businesses

Investment Minister Veronika Remišová
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)