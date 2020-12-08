Multinational giant purchases Slovak Slido

It will become a part of the Cisco Webex platform.

The Slovak company Slido, which developed an app for interaction with the audience at meetings and conferences, will become a part of the communication platform Cisco Webex, the economic daily Index reported.

“Its technology will offer new possibilities for increasing the participation of participants at personal and virtual meetings,” Cisco announced, as quoted by Index.

Cisco would like to support Slido as an individual project. It will also continue in cooperation with other competitive platforms for online communication. For example, Slido presented an app for Microsoft Teams last month.

With investor from Eset

8. Dec 2020 at 11:13 | Compiled by Spectator staff