Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Christmas in Slovakia: Family visits only with a negative test result or maybe not at all

A hard lockdown and more nationwide testing are not out of the question, says PM Igor Matovič.

PM Igor MatovičPM Igor Matovič (Source: SITA)

During Christmas, travel will either be completely banned or allowed only for those who have a negative COVID test result.

PM Igor Matovič mentioned these two options, the Sme daily reported. The government should choose one of them in December, he opined.

Even though the government has the authority to set the rules, the PM is trying to give the responsibility to President Zuzana Čaputová, who refused obligatory testing, according to him. President Čaputová said earlier that if another round of antigen testing were to take place, it should be completely voluntary.

“Either the Presidential Palace says yes, we were wrong and nationwide testing is a good tool or the palace will insist that it cannot happen and in that case it means that a lockdown will take place,” Matovič answered the question of when he will specify what measures will be valid during the Christmas holiday.

The president is critical of Matovič. Someone else should manage the pandemic Read more 

PM wants to meet with the president during this week, after which he will announce the new measures. The president confirmed that she will meet with PM this week.

Epidemiologists warn that if the government does not introduce stricter measures, the number of infected people will still grow and more than 5,000 patients with COVID-19 will end up in the hospitals in December. The government should still choose whether the lockdown will be imposed before Christmas or only after.

Lockdown for all or for those without a test

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

8. Dec 2020 at 11:37  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

News digest: Number of hospitalised patients breaks records, lockdown still an option

Some restaurants have opened to protest restrictions. Ministers introduce new defence and security strategy.

Ivan Korčok and Jaroslav Naď presented Security and Defence Strategy.

Multinational giant purchases Slovak Slido

It will become a part of the Cisco Webex platform.

The president is critical of Matovič. Someone else should manage the pandemic

I am not managing the pandemic, the pandemic is managing us, Matovič responded.

President Zuzana Čaputová met with PM Igor Matovič on November 4 to discuss the nationwide testing and coronavirus measures. Matovič later entered home isolation.

More than one half of people support referendum on snap elections

Mostly the voters of opposition parties would like to see a referendum be organised.

Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)