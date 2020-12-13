Largest in Business rankings bring unexpected findings about firms in Slovakia

More than 500 companies filled out the questionnaire for the Largest in Business yearbook. The latest edition is available in our online shop.

This article, as well as the yearbook, provides detailed information about which shopping mall’s area exceeds the area of 15 soccer fields, which of the large hotels in Bratislava is not planning on opening its gates anymore, and how Lidl is catching up to Tesco.

During interviews with specialists, we found out how much money headhunters ask for on average for finding a new CEO but also how the ČSOB bank will move in rankings after its planned merger with the OTP bank.

The Largest in Business rankings include 50 different categories, created in cooperation with the SME daily and the Finstat company. The key parameter for these rankings was revenue, but in some categories, it was a combination of several criteria (e.g. turnover, number of employees, etc.). Within the financial sector, the ranking was typically based on asset value.

In this article, the names of all top-ranked companies are published. The detailed results with comprehensive information about all listed companies are available in the Largest in Business yearbook.

New economic pillar

Shared service centers (BSC) developed into a strong new sector of Slovakia’s economy. It employs tens of thousands of highly qualified people.

According to the BSC Forum, these companies brought €500 million in employee taxes and levies to the state budget. The biggest one is the American IBM with approximately 5,000 employees. Others of significance include AT&T, Dell, Deutsche Telekom, Henkel, Johnson Controls, and Siemens.

Often, these companies are seen as mere call centres. However, this was only true when these companies first started in Slovakia in the 1990s. Today, they offer more sophisticated services.

For example, people from the Slovak branch of Accenture, for instance, took part in the development of biometric technologies. This helps people who do not have IDs, an estimated one-sixth of the world’s population. Shared service centres work on assignments related to accounting, human resources, and social media.

Finance and consulting