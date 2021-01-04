Renewing buildings is a way to cope with the climate crisis

Slovakia lags in the renovation of family houses and public buildings.

The apartment building in the Bratislava borough of Devínska Nová Ves is a good example of a successfully renovated apartment building. (Source: Courtesy of SKGBC)

The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed the importance of well-constructed buildings and the impact they have on our lives. Since the pandemic may have some long-term effects, new demands are being put on buildings and their energy and resource profiles. This leads to a far greater need to renovate them extensively on a massive scale.

Slovakia, together with other EU countries, has committed itself to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030. It may even increase this target to 55 percent in December as proposed by the European Commission.

In mid-October, the EC presented the Renovation Wave initiative, which highlights the importance of buildings in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The objective is to at least double the annual energy renovation rate of residential and non-residential buildings by 2030 and to foster extensive energy renovations.

4. Jan 2021 at 8:30 | Jana Liptáková