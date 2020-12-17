Police presses charges against former minister Žiga

He was charged with bribery.

The police pressed charges against Peter Žig, former economy minister of Smer and current MP. Earlier this year, he joined the group of renegades from Smer and is now member of Hlas, led by Peter Pellegrini.

The Aktuality.sk news website was the first to report about the charges, referring to two independent sources. The police later confirmed that Žiga was accused of bribing.

His name was mentioned recently in connection with the testimonies of former police representatives facing charges in the Purgatory and Judas cases. Nitra-based businessman Norbert Bödör, who is currently in custody, reportedly paid €50,000 not to investigate Žiga's family member.

Žiga has refuted the allegations, saying that he had not paid any money. He added that he knew about the information concerning his relative Štefan Žiga only peripherally and that he did not ask why the investigation stopped.

Parliament would have to decide about custody

Žiga cannot be taken to custody yet as he serves as an MP. The Constitution stipulates that the proposal requires an approval of the parliament. The Denník N reported that police have not addressed parliament yet.

If Žiga is found guilty, he will spend two to five years in prison.

Richard Raši of Hlas said the party learned about the charges only from the media reports. They believe Žiga that he is innocent and that the charges are probably based on the testimonies of “a penitent”, as he called people charged by police who are testifying to receive a lower punishment.

“I have no reason not to trust him,” Raši said. He does not know where Žiga currently is.

Hlas chair Peter Pellegrini was not present at the press conference as he needs to stay in isolation after testing positively for the coronavirus.

17. Dec 2020 at 11:59 | Compiled by Spectator staff