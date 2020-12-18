Slovak PM Matovič is COVID-positive

Cabinet ministers are getting tested as well.

PM Igor Matovič says lockdown is still in play. (Source: TASR)

Prime Minister Igor Matovič contracted the coronavirus, he confirmed on December 19, when he received the positive result of his test.

"Please be extremely careful," Matovič wrote on Facebook on Friday afternoon, in a long post in which he also reiterated that this is the time to think of the vulnerable among us, and that freedom does not mean that "our rights are absolute and the vulnerable should just shut up and pray".

The Aktuality.sk website was first to report that Matovič tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The information comes one day after his call on Economy Minister Richard Sulík (leader of coalition SaS) to resign, in a telephone interview on Radio Expres, triggered a coalition crisis.

Matovič has reportedly met with other two coalition leaders, Boris Kollár of Sme Rodina, and Veronika Remišová of Za Ľudí, on Thursday night.

In her reaction to the news during Friday's interview on Radio Expres, Remišová said that the whole ruling cabinet will probably have to be quarantined.

Matovič took part in the EU negotiations in Brussels last week.

18. Dec 2020 at 12:35 | Compiled by Spectator staff