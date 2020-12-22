Items in shopping cart: View
Germany marks Slovakia as COVID risk area

Travel restrictions apply to arrivals from Slovakia.

Crossing the border from Switzerland to Germany. Crossing the border from Switzerland to Germany. (Source: AP/TASR)

Germany has marked all of Slovakia as a COVID risk territory, the Slovak Foreign Ministry stated.

All those arriving to Germany who have spent the last ten days before their arrivals in risky countries must go into 10-day quarantine. During the 10 days, they may be required to show a negative COVID test or take a test on the fifth day after their arrival at the earliest. Those who test negative may end their isolation.

The rules may differ between federal states.

This does not apply to those only transiting through Germany.

The arrivals from risky countries must report with the German authorities through an online form and provide the PDF version of the form upon entering the country. The form is also available for printing out.

Germany is not on Slovakia's list low-risk countries. Quarantine or negative PCR tests are required for arrivals from Germany.

22. Dec 2020 at 11:44  | Compiled by Spectator staff

