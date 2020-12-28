National emergency will be prolonged. MPs approved the change

Prior to the vote in parliament, hygienists enabled coronavirus-positive MPs to attend the session.

It will be possible to prolong the national emergency.

MPs approved the amendment to the constitutional law, which makes it possible to repeatedly extend the national emergency by 40 days. The change was supported by 91 of 94 deputies present in the assembly hall.

The national emergency currently in place was declared on October 1. Without the change, it would end on December 29. It would thus not be possible to impose a curfew or declare a work duty for healthcare employees.

Related article Cabinet wants to change rules for declaring national emergency Read more

As the changes were introduced as part of a constitutional amendment, it required the support of at least 90 MPs. The ruling coalition controls 95 seats in the parliament.

Special exemption from hygienists

Shortly before Christmas, several coalition MPs tested positive for the coronavirus, which prevented them from attending the parliamentary session for voting on changes to the national emergency rules.

The coalition failed to have enough votes to pass the amendment.

28. Dec 2020 at 15:21 | Compiled by Spectator staff