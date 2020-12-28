Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

National emergency will be prolonged. MPs approved the change

Prior to the vote in parliament, hygienists enabled coronavirus-positive MPs to attend the session.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

It will be possible to prolong the national emergency.

MPs approved the amendment to the constitutional law, which makes it possible to repeatedly extend the national emergency by 40 days. The change was supported by 91 of 94 deputies present in the assembly hall.

The national emergency currently in place was declared on October 1. Without the change, it would end on December 29. It would thus not be possible to impose a curfew or declare a work duty for healthcare employees.

As the changes were introduced as part of a constitutional amendment, it required the support of at least 90 MPs. The ruling coalition controls 95 seats in the parliament.

Special exemption from hygienists

Shortly before Christmas, several coalition MPs tested positive for the coronavirus, which prevented them from attending the parliamentary session for voting on changes to the national emergency rules.

The coalition failed to have enough votes to pass the amendment.

28. Dec 2020 at 15:21  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

The year of the mask

During 2020, mask-wearing has come to symbolise what unites and divides us.

Slovakia has potential to succeed in space

More involvement in the European Space Agency will be crucial.

Androver I developed by RoboTech Vision during a simulated mission in Hawaii.

President Zuzana Čaputová received the vaccine

Vaccination is on in Slovakia, EU Commissioner Šefčovič received the jab too.

President Zuzana Čaputová received the COVID-19 vaccine on December 27, 2020 in Bratislava.

First person receives COVID vaccine in Slovakia

Slovakia began coronavirus vaccine rollout on the same day the vaccines were delivered to the country. President to be vaccinated on Sunday.

The first one to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Slovakia is Vladimír Krčméry.
