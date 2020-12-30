Ex-police chief Lučanský has died after suicide attempt

His family announced his death; the Justice Ministry confirmed the information.

Former Police Corps president Milan Lučanský, who was facing corruption-related charges, died on Wednesday after an attempted suicide yesterday. His family announced his death on social networks. The Justice Ministry also confirmed Lučanský’s death.

“Today at 15:55 the attending physician pronounced the death of Mr. M. Lučanský, hospitalised in the A. Reiman’s University Hospital with Polyclinic in Prešov,” Peter Bubla, spokesperson for the Justice Ministry told the TASR newswire. “We are extremely sorry; we wish to express sincere condolences to the family.”

30. Dec 2020 at 18:06 | Compiled by Spectator staff