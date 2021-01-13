Tip for trip: Zádielská valley in evening sun

Valley located in the eastern part of Slovak Karst.

A stay in nature is allowed as long as people remain in the district of their residence.

Discover region on the border between Western and Eastern European culture with our Košice region travel guide.

For those who live in Košice-okolie (surroundings), Zádielska Valley in Slovenský Kras (Slovak Karst) National Park is a popular place.

When the sun sets above the valley, it offers spectacular views. Here are some.

The valley was created by Chotárny Stream in massive limestone layers, which is also called Blatnica or Blatný Stream.

The stream created small waterfalls and cascades.

The overall length of the valley is about 10.3 kilometres and the starting point is located at an altitude of 1,005 metres above sea level under Osadník Peak.

Part of the valley is the about 3.8-kilometre long gorge called Zádielska.

Ruská Bystrá (Source: Tomáš Hulík)

13. Jan 2021 at 11:54 | Compiled by Spectator staff