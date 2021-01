Haščák is at large

The Supreme Court did not uphold the verdict of the Specialised Criminal Court to remand him in custody.

Former head of the Penta financial group Jaroslav Haščák has been released from custody.

The Supreme Court upheld his complaint against the decision of the Specialised Criminal Court from December 4 that remanded him in pre-trial custody.

"The senate came to the conclusion that the existence of reasons for custody of the accused was not proved," Supreme Court spokesperson Alexandra Važanová told the Sme daily.

Detained over Gorilla

7. Jan 2021 at 17:37 | Compiled by Spectator staff