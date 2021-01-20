Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

A forest guardian wanders through the woods of the Low Tatras

This guardian carries a torch that creates lightning.

(Source: Ľubica Stančíková)

A mysterious figure stands in the midst of Dúbravská Dolina, known for extracting antimony. People have named it the Forest Guardian.

It appears as if his legs have grown from the ground and in his hand he holds fire. You can check out other interesting attractions, as well as hiking trail suggestions and more in our Tatras Travel Guide.

The wooden guardian has become somewhat of an attraction for people who have found a path to him and the others who have followed. He is made entirely out of wood held together by a strong metal rod. The main material is Cornwall oak. According to My Liptov, he reaches a height of five meters and represents Perún, the Slavic god of thunder and lightning.

He wasn't named Perún by mistake. Since the Low Tatras is home to many mining locations and thus a lot of ore, lightning strikes occur quite often. The Tatras experience regular storms.

In 2019, as many as four hikers were struck by lightning while walking the mountain range.

Tatras travel guide: A fresh take on the stunning soul of Slovakia. Tatras travel guide: A fresh take on the stunning soul of Slovakia. (Source: Spectacular Slovakia)

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

20. Jan 2021 at 11:20  | Compiled by Spectator staff

