Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

More tips for outings in Bratislava during the lockdown

Walks along the Danube bank offer a feeling of being far from the city rush.

This place, part of Ovsištské Lúky (Ovsište Meadows) in Petržalka, is still Bratislava. (Source: Jana Liptáková)

Many of the Bratislavans who woke up in a snow-covered city on Epiphany, a bank holiday in Slovakia, turned a deaf ear to the warnings to avoid places with a high concentration of people, taking the popular touristic destination Koliba by storm.

The parking situation in the popular recreational spot eventually became so critical that the city police had to divert cars back to the city, and allow people to continue to the popular skiing and sledging venue on foot.

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide!Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide! (Source: Spectacular Slovakia)
Masses of people crowding the most popular recreation venues keeps recurring in Bratislava. Yet there are plenty of spots that remain unknown to many in the city, located at the foot of the Small Carpathians and on both banks of the Danube River. Stuck in the city and its surroundings during this lockdown, the inhabitants of the Slovak capital have an opportunity to discover new paths and destinations.

Here are more tips for sites to enjoy nature, avoid crowds, but still remain in the city.

1. Along the Danube in Petržalka – Bratislava is more a city standing next to the Danube than on the Danube, as the river used to endanger the city with floods quite frequently in the past. Thus its banks, especially the south bank where the Petržalka borough spreads out, have remained without any built-up areas, leaving room for nature.

12. Jan 2021 at 14:32  | Jana Liptáková

Theme: Bratislava

