Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Travel agencies struggle but expect improvement this year

The pandemic has hit tourism hard.

The coronavirus pandemic has paralysed tourism across the globe.

Back in January 2020, travel agencies reported many people were purchasing first-time trips.

“The annual sale of plane tickets and trips abroad was rising very fast in January, close to 20 percent,” Jozef Rybár of the Pelikán travel agency told the Index magazine.

The first problems started to emerge a month later; travelling then stopped in March. The only flights that took place were the ones bringing Slovaks who either work abroad or were on holiday back home.

“April and May are the worst months in the post-war history of commercial flights and tourism,” Rybár told Index.

Help from state

18. Jan 2021

