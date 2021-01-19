Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Conservative NGOs received gender equality subsidies despite experts' recommendations

Leaked documents show the recipients of the Labour Ministry’s 2020 subsidies were favoured even though they did not achieve the highest score in the competition.

Labour Minister Milan Krajniak (Sme Rodina)Labour Minister Milan Krajniak (Sme Rodina) (Source: SITA)

Christian organisations associated with conservative MPs were favoured in last autumn's government subsidies for NGOs promoting gender equality, despite their lower rankings compared to other organisations that have been advocating gender equality and women’s rights in the long run.

The Fórum Života (Forum for Life), Alexis counsel and the Union of Maternity Centres received subsidies even though expert evaluators assigned more points to and recommended completely different organisations, the Sme daily reported.

The discrepancy in the allocation of these subsidies was highlighted by the leakage of evaluation sheets, which were sent by an anonymous source to NGOs that have had their requests for funding denied.

19. Jan 2021 at 17:47  | Compiled by Spectator staff

