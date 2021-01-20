Prosecutor’s office reportedly plans to weaken the department fighting extremism

The proposal has raised several critical reactions.

A special department of the Special Prosecutor’s Office that fights extremism is said to be closing soon.

Its merger with the rest of the office has been mentioned by several candidates for the special prosecutor post and even the recently appointed General Prosecutor Maroš Žilinka, the Sme daily reported.

The department has recorded several successes. Thanks to its work, Milan Mazurek of the far-right Kotlebovci – People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) was found guilty of extremism-related crimes and had to leave parliament back in 2019. It also contributed to prosecuting ĽSNS chair Marian Kotleba, also found guilty in connection with controversial cheques. The verdict is not effective yet.

Part of organisational changes

20. Jan 2021 at 11:12 | Compiled by Spectator staff