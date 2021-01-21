How will testing in companies look? The plan has been released

The families of employees can be tested, too.

Companies with more than 250 employees are supposed to organise their own mass testing.

This stems from a manual for testing in companies authored by the Economy Ministry, which was approved by the cabinet at its January 20 session.

“The participation of employers is voluntary; they can test not only employees but also their family members,” said Economy Minister Richard Sulík (SaS).

Smaller companies can cooperate

The state will reimburse the operation costs linked to the testing with €3.50 per tested person. Companies may ask for a financial contribution from the Interior Ministry.

Companies will also receive the rapid tests provided by the district authorities, based on the provided number of tested people. A company will be considered a mobile testing point, with a doctor or healthcare worker who will take the swab.

Companies with fewer than 250 employees that want to test their staff are recommended to join forces with other firms to achieve the required number.

Waste disposal paid from own pockets

Unused tests will be returned to the district authority when the testing is over.

The protective equipment and the disposal of waste after testing have to be provided by the company.

Tests have to be stored following the instructions of producers. Every day after the testing, it will be necessary to report the results in the system.

The tested person will receive a confirmation of the test result, marked with a stamp and a signature.

Companies wanted more

Companies claim that the costs related to antigen testing may be as high as €10-€12 per a tested person.

“Industrial parks invested tens of thousands of euros in testing employees,” said Andrej Lasz from the Association of the Industrial Unions (APZ), as quoted by the SITA newswire. “Obviously, we welcome the government’s proposal to support these companies with material and finance, but we have to say that this help will only partially compensate the costs.”

Sulík wanted higher financial support, but €3.50 per person was the maximum he was able to negotiate. He also stressed that his Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party are supporting mass testing for the last time.

21. Jan 2021 at 11:36 | Compiled by Spectator staff