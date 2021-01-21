Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Old-age pension scheme gains three new features

Brand new parental bonus raises concerns.

(Source: Sme)

The changes the previous government of Robert Fico introduced to Slovakia's old-age pension scheme are unsustainable and require amendments, experts agree.

The Labour Ministry has taken steps to make changes. But the latest changes to the constitution pertaining to the pension scheme has resulted in mixed feelings instead of unified applause. The new law partly fixes the current scheme, but it also introduces a controversial instrument known as the parental bonus.

What is more, the old-age pension changes have been adopted via an amendment that was attached to the judiciary reform. Businesses and lawyers have criticised this indirect way of passing laws as making the legislative changes very opaque.

The changes to the constitution only provide for a framework. Whether Labour Minister Milan Krajniak (Sme Rodina) succeeds in pushing through its intentions will depend on detail amendments to pension laws, which have yet to be passed.

Amendment to the constitution

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

21. Jan 2021 at 22:16  | Jana Liptáková

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

News digest: Weekend testing will be possible on buses as well as in companies

Numbers of victims of human trafficking is alarming. Coronavirus spreads among homeless people in Bratislava.

11 h
Illustrative stock photo

More aggressive COVID strain probably dominant in Slovakia. It is not necessarily bad news

Virologists report they have found that the B.1.1.7 strain, first detected in the UK, is dominant in the samples from Trenčín.

20. jan
Gabriel Šípoš

I receive more hate mail than I used to, says outgoing transparency watchdog director

Gabriel Šípoš leaves Transparency International Slovakia after 11 years. Slovakia has gone a long way in transparency, he says.

20. jan
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)