Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

LAST WEEK IN SLOVAKIA

Matovič government takes after Smer in lawmaking

The second-largest testing scheme of the whole population is underway in Slovakia. Government says they ordered enough vaccines. Layoffs of transnationals in Bratislava.

Gábor Grendel (OĽaNO), Juraj Šeliga (Za Ľudí), and SaS MPs Marian Viskupič and Jana Bittó Cigániková. Gábor Grendel (OĽaNO), Juraj Šeliga (Za Ľudí), and SaS MPs Marian Viskupič and Jana Bittó Cigániková. (Source: Sme)

Last Week in Slovakia is a commentary and overview of news in Slovakia that The Slovak Spectator subscribers receive in their inboxes every week as part of The Slovak Spectator online subscription. Subscribers also receive a pdf with an overview of news and have access to all of our online content. By subscribing you are helping us provide news about Slovakia you can trust. Thank you.

The Matovič government stretches the legislative process even when not necessary.

Nationwide testing continues, more vaccines promised.

The new coronavirus strain probably reached Slovakia earlier than thought.

Two large BSCs in Bratislava expected to lay off hundreds of employees.

Matovič government's legislative stretches

Less than one year into the Igor Matovič government, the reaction summed up in the now proverbial question "Do you want Fico to come back?", has been a frequently used argument against any criticism against the current prime minister, his ministers or policies.

On Sunday, Deputy Parliament's Speaker Juraj Šeliga of the junior coalition Za Ľudí party offered a more polished version when he said on the TA3 news channel political talk show that the government that he is a part of is "not perfect, but better than the last one". But is it?

25. Jan 2021 at 13:05  | Michaela Terenzani

Theme: Last Week in Slovakia

