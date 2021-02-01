Going remote and still meeting customers’ demands. Business centres adapt to the pandemic situation

Business and shared service centres are used to working remotely and use the latest technology in their operations. The pandemic has thus not been as much of a blow as in other sectors, say the people who represent the sector in Slovakia.
The Slovak Spectator spoke with David Reilly, Bratislava SSC Site Leader at Lenovo Slovakia; Christian Schulz, CEO of Henkel Slovensko and Head of GBS+ Bratislava; Paul Burt, Location Leader and Managing Director of IBM International Services Centre; Martin Džbor, Chief Strategy & Technology Officer of Deutsche Telekom IT Solutions Slovakia in Košice; and Martin Bednár, Senior Vice President of Dell.
The respondents answered the following questions:
- What impact did the coronavirus pandemic have on the business service centres (BSC) sector in Slovakia and your company in particular?
- Do you expect these changes to be permanent?
- What impact did the pandemic have on the lack of qualified labour force the BSCs in Slovakia have been complaining of?
- What challenges will the BSCs face in the near future when it comes to, for example, the interest in their services, education, the rental of office spaces, lacking social interactions among employees due to home office, or corporate culture?
The Slovak Spectator (TSS): What impact did the coronavirus pandemic have on the business service centres (BSC) sector in Slovakia and your company in particular?
1. Feb 2021 at 7:00 | Radka Minarechová