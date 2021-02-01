Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Going remote and still meeting customers’ demands. Business centres adapt to the pandemic situation

The coronavirus prompted business service centres in Slovakia to come up with new solutions in dealing with their staff and customers.

Many employees had to turn their homes into offices during the pandemic.Many employees had to turn their homes into offices during the pandemic. (Source: Unsplash)

Business and shared service centres are used to working remotely and use the latest technology in their operations. The pandemic has thus not been as much of a blow as in other sectors, say the people who represent the sector in Slovakia.

The Slovak Spectator spoke with David Reilly, Bratislava SSC Site Leader at Lenovo Slovakia; Christian Schulz, CEO of Henkel Slovensko and Head of GBS+ Bratislava; Paul Burt, Location Leader and Managing Director of IBM International Services Centre; Martin Džbor, Chief Strategy & Technology Officer of Deutsche Telekom IT Solutions Slovakia in Košice; and Martin Bednár, Senior Vice President of Dell.

The respondents answered the following questions:

The Slovak Spectator (TSS): What impact did the coronavirus pandemic have on the business service centres (BSC) sector in Slovakia and your company in particular?

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

1. Feb 2021 at 7:00  | Radka Minarechová

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

COVID-19 vaccination in Slovakia

The vaccines are not free

It's now normal for taxpayer money to be spent subsidising private for-profit businesses.

14 h
Diana Mašlejová and Zuzana Godárová, from left, launched the book about Princess Stéphanie of Belgium in Štefánka café on Hodžovo Square.

Stéphanie – The forgotten princess of Rusovce

Habsburg royal gave up title for love and moved to Bratislava manor house.

28. jan
Illustratory stock photo

Developers hate him, the Economy Ministry has sued him

A criminal complaint has been submitted against him, though Marcel Slávik's activities have been declared legal before.

30. jan
Michaela Zakuťanská (1987) is considered to be an author with an original style and an uncompromising but humorously tuned view of the contemporary world in social contexts.

Easterners in Bratislava resemble American Slovaks, a scriptwriter from Prešov claims

Michaela Zakuťanská speaks of a relationship between westerners and easterners, her love of theatre, and why online theatre is not theatre.

28. jan
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)