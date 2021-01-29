Former head of tax administration arrested

Charges pressed against influential businessman Jozef Brhel too.

The former head of the tax administration in Slovakia was arrested early morning on Friday, January 29, Denník N reported.

František Imrecze served as the head of the Financial Administration as the nominee of the previous Smer government. He was the direct subordinate of the former finance minister, now head of the National Bank of Slovakia (NBS), Peter Kažimír. He resigned from his post in September 2018. His resignation followed suspicions of customs fraud worth hundreds of millions of euros.

During the Toll Collector action, NAKA also detained eight more persons.

Jozef Brhel, who Denník N describes as the oligarch in the background of Smer and one of the most influential persons in the energy business, is facing charges as well.

More influential people detained

29. Jan 2021 at 9:49 | Compiled by Spectator staff