Investigation of mafia in the police resulted in detention of a million in cash

Many witnesses exist and some of the charged persons are cooperating with the investigators. It is not true that the latter are enjoying their stolen wealth.
The prosecutors of the Special Prosecutor's Office have thus reacted to the various speculations around the investigation of cases, which point to the activities of the mafia in the police.
"It is not based on one or two penitents' testimonies. It really is a higher quality investigation," prosecutor Peter Kysel said.
The investigation of police officials was mainly questioned by the now opposition Smer party, which has had ties with several of the people who have been detained.
1. Feb 2021 at 15:30 | Roman Cuprik