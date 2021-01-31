Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

The vaccines are not free

It's now normal for taxpayer money to be spent subsidising private for-profit businesses.

COVID-19 vaccination in SlovakiaCOVID-19 vaccination in Slovakia (Source: SME)

Back in 1955 Jonas Salk developed a vaccine for polio. On the day the US government approved it for widespread use, Salk appeared on television and was asked who owned the patent for his vaccine.

“Well, the people, I would say,” Salk said. “There is no patent. Could you patent the sun?”

Amid the ongoing dispute between pharmaceutical company Astra Zeneca and the European Union over supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine that attitude looks pretty refreshing.

In Salk’s mind, the formula for the vaccine wasn’t something he could own. His research was financed by a charity, the March of Dimes, a non-profit founded by US President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. The money for the polio vaccine came from the public, so it should be public property.

But that is not the approach taken today.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

31. Jan 2021 at 21:25  | Benjamin Cunningham

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: COVID-19 vaccination

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Diana Mašlejová and Zuzana Godárová, from left, launched the book about Princess Stéphanie of Belgium in Štefánka café on Hodžovo Square.

Stéphanie – The forgotten princess of Rusovce

Habsburg royal gave up title for love and moved to Bratislava manor house.

28. jan
Illustratory stock photo

Developers hate him, the Economy Ministry has sued him

A criminal complaint has been submitted against him, though Marcel Slávik's activities have been declared legal before.

30. jan
Michaela Zakuťanská (1987) is considered to be an author with an original style and an uncompromising but humorously tuned view of the contemporary world in social contexts.

Easterners in Bratislava resemble American Slovaks, a scriptwriter from Prešov claims

Michaela Zakuťanská speaks of a relationship between westerners and easterners, her love of theatre, and why online theatre is not theatre.

28. jan
NAKA raid at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Bratislava.

Influential businessman charged as head of an organised group

Charges pressed against Jozef Brhel and his alleged accomplices, including former tax administration head under Smer.

29. jan
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)