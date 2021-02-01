Ex-state secretary Jankovská transported to hospital

She reportedly took some prescription medicaments.

Former state secretary of the Justice Ministry Monika Jankovská had to be transported to hospital after taking medicaments in Banská Bystrica prison, where she is currently being held in custody.

“The guards in Banská Bystrica prison noticed during a routine check on Sunday that she was not communicating in her ordinary way,” said Peter Bubla, spokesperson of the Justice Ministry, as quoted by the Sme daily.

Transport to Trenčín

Jankovská did not complain about any health complications but said she took more prescribed medicaments.

“She was taken to the prison doctor who recommended an examination in the Banská Bystrica Faculty Hospital,” Bubla continued.

She communicated with the staff for the whole time, and her life was not in danger after taking the medication, he said.

However, due to the character of the situation, Jankovská will be transported to the prison hospital in Trenčín, Sme wrote.

Corruption-related charges

Jankovská was detained in March 2020 during the Búrka (Storm) police operation. She has been charged with corruption-related crimes, attempts to interfere with the independence of the courts, and the obstruction of justice.

More charges were added after the Víchrica (Gale) operation from October 2020.

During an inquiry by the National Criminal Agency (NAKA), Jankovská reportedly admitted to her contacts with mobster Marian Kočner.

1. Feb 2021 at 11:46 | Compiled by Spectator staff