Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

The pandemic drives appetite for automation and robotisation

Business centres will not return to state before the coronavirus outbreak.

After Bratislava, Košice is the second-most popular destination for business service centres in Slovakia.After Bratislava, Košice is the second-most popular destination for business service centres in Slovakia. (Source: TASR)

Shared service centres (SSCs) and business service centres (BSCs) have operated online from their very inception. This digital DNA makes them extremely flexible and better prepared for crises. The current crisis, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, forces these centres to search for new forms of work and collaboration, and to speed up digitalisation and robotisation.

"Pandemics and crises force companies to look more intensively for ways to increase their extent of adaptability to new conditions,“ Peter Rusiňák, AmCham senior policy manager and AmCham Business Service Center Forum (BSCF) coordinator, told The Slovak Spectator.

Related articleNot just labour costs. What is behind mass layoffs in Johnson Controls and other BSCs Read more 

Based on a BSCF survey conducted in the first half of 2020, as much as 44 percent of its member companies plans to automate more than 10 percent of their processes during the following two to three years, while 41 percent of the centres surveyed have not set any goal in this respect.

"These numbers, in principle, highlight the premise that automation has been a natural part of the life of business centres,“ said Rusiňák.

He pointed out that compared with 2019, the share of centres without a concrete goal in automation increased by 11 percentage points. He ascribes this change to an increase in the number of companies that focus, because of the pandemic, on other goals besides automation.

"What remains unchanged are the types of automation and robotisation member companies of AmCham BSCF implement in the long term - from automation for data reporting, process automation, RPA solutions up to the automation of internal processes and the development of chatbots,“ said Rusiňák.

Rusiňák is certain that the business centre sector will not return to the state before March 2020 and that this is true for all aspects of their operation.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

4. Feb 2021 at 9:20  | Jana Liptáková

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Economics

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court, John Glover Roberts Jr, during the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

US Supreme Court Chief Justice is of Slovak descent

John Roberts' great-grandparents were from the eastern region of Spiš.

2 h
Illustrative stock photo

Foreign trade breaks records, revenues in hospitality fall significantly (graphs)

What January 2021 stats show about the economic situation in Slovakia. Take a look at the monthly overview.

22 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)